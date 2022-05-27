Saturday, May 28, 2022
SS Rajamouli Releases 'KumKumala', Telugu Adaptation Of 'Kesariyac' From 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva!'

Brahmastra - The First Part: Shiva will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022

Updated: 27 May 2022 11:25 pm

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli  has released 'KumKumala,' the Telugu version of the popular song 'Kesariya,' from upcoming film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva!'

The teaser song 'Kesariya' (Hindi version) is from Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The First Part: Shiva went viral and is receiving affection from the audience. 

The Telugu version is sung by Sid Sriram (who recently recorded the the song Srivalli), with lyrics by veteran Chandrabose (whose previous blockbusters include Pushpa and RRR).

The film directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and will star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
 

