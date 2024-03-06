Sonakshi Sinha Reflects On Her Career, Says She Learnt 'Everything From Scratch'

Speaking about her journey as an actor, she said: "I have been working for the past 14 years and I have done all sorts of roles. I started off with these commercial masala sort of films, where it was always about the 'hero, hero and hero', which I am not complaining about because it really gave me an audience and a wide reach."

Continuing on her career's trajectory, Sinha said: "It gave me the confidence to shoulder films on my own as soon as I started playing really strong female characters, which were different from what I was doing, whether it was in 'Akira', 'Noor' or 'Dahaad'. I consciously chose roles I had not played before, and that really pushed me and challenged me as an actor."