Sonakshi Sinha Has Done Well For Herself, I Wish Her Well, Says Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood, was interacting with the media during an event. When asked about her Dabangg co-star Sonakshi tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, he said: “Sonakshi Sinha got married, such an amazing thing, I wish her all the best, she made her debut with our film, and she has done very well for herself, I just want to wish a great life ahead.” Having made his mark in acting, Sonu Sood will soon make his directorial debut with action film Fateh, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.