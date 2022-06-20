Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Some Of The Truest Emotions Are Felt On Stage: Sid Sriram

One of India's most popular singers Sid Sriram says that some of the truest emotions are felt on stage.

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 2:47 pm

One of India's most popular singers Sid Sriram says that some of the truest emotions are felt on stage. He also wished a happy Father's Day to everyone. 

Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts on a fantastic performance in Hyderabad, Sriram said, 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sid Sriram (@sidsriram)

The singer also went on to list some of his favorite moments from Sunday night's performance and also wished people a happy Father's day.

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads. My dad is the dopest I know," he said, in a lighter vein.

[With Inputs from IANS]

