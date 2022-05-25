Actor and filmmaker T Rajender was recently admitted to a hospital after complaining of chest problems. His son, actor Silambarasan, updated fans on his condition on Monday, May 24. Silambarasan said in the statement that physicians diagnosed the condition as a clot in his stomach and that Rajendar requires more treatment. Silambarasan further added that he is no longer in danger and that he and his family would be travelling out of the country for treatment.

Rajendar, often known as TR, has mostly worked in Tamil films as a director, playback vocalist, playwright, and actor. The 67-year-old actor was most recently seen in the 2017 Tamil film ‘Vizhithiru’, where he played a cameo role, according to a report by The Minute News.

He rose to prominence for his distinct acting and lively singing style. He is also credited with introducing several rookie actors, including Amala, Nalini, Jyothi, Jeevitha, and Mumtaj.

Silambarasan was recently seen at the audio launch event for director Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film ‘Vikram’, which stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the key roles, with Suriya appearing in a cameo.

"I usually start my speech by thanking the almighty, but aandavar (Kamal Haasan is fondly known as Aandavar by fans) is here. If my father is my off-screen guru, Kamal sir is my on-screen guru." Simbu said during the trailer premiere on May 15. He also danced to 'Pathala Pathala,' the first single from ‘Vikram’ composed by music composer Anirudh.

Silambarasan’s professional projects include ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ and ‘Pathu Thala’, which are currently in various phases of development. He has previously worked with director Gautham Menon on films such as ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ and ‘Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada’.