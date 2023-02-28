Sidharth Malhotra Credits ‘Shershaah’ For His Marriage: Real Vikram And Dimple Came Together In Parallel Universe

After keeping their relationship under wraps for quite some time, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7. The couple had a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, which they followed up with a reception in Mumbai. The two actors, before getting married, impressed their fans with their on-screen romance in the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’.

Sidharth recently joked that the film not only brought him the love of the audience, but also gave him a ‘wife’. Speaking at a News18 awards ceremony, Sidharth said he was “meant to be” with Kiara and how the family of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero, was quite emotional to see them get married. Kiara played the role of Captain Vikram’s fiancee Dimple Cheema in ‘Shershaah’.

Sidharth said, “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s twin brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding.”

Speaking about married life, Kiara too revealed how she felt when she saw Sidharth waiting for her at the mandap. “Main bahut emotional thi lekin jaise hi darwaze khule (I was very emotional, but as soon as the doors opened), and I saw him, I was like, ‘Yay! I’m getting married!’ That’s the feeling I walked with. And of course, if you marry someone you love, then you will feel that way na?” she said.

On the work front, while Sidharth has ‘Yodha’ and ‘Indian Police Force’ in the pipeline, Kiara will next be seen in ‘Satya Prem Ki Kahani’, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.