Sidharth Malhotra Addresses Marriage Rumours With Kiara Advani, Says Difficult To Keep It A Secret

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are reportedly dating, made a stunning appearance together at Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash on Monday igniting rumours that they are now planning to take their relationship to a new level with marriage on the cards very soon. The latest reports also suggested that the couple has decided to tie the knot next year, but the two have remained tight-lipped about it.

Even during their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, both Sid and Kiara guarded their wedding plans and refused to spill the beans. Sidharth recently reacted to all the buzz surrounding their wedding.

However, when asked if the rumours bother him, Sidharth told IndiaToday.in, that he doesn't think there is anything to be bothered about after being in the industry for 10 years. He also said that if he was getting married, it would be very difficult to keep it a secret.”

However, a source was quoted by BollywoodLife saying that Sid and Kiara are out in the open about their relationship because they are now sure of each other. Nobody from Bollywood would be invited to the wedding since it's set to take place in Delhi around Sidharth's family. The couple will first have a registered marriage followed by a cocktail party and reception.

If they announce their wedding soon then the industry is going to see yet another bollywood couple taking the vows very soon.