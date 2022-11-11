Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies At 46: Producer Yash Patnaik Expresses Grief, Says, ‘This Is A Personal Loss’

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for his roles in shows like ‘Kkusum’, ‘Waaris’ and ‘Suryaputra Karn’, died on Friday at the age of 46. The actor reportedly collapsed while working out in a gym. He is survived by wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

He was recently seen in Inspire films ‘Control Room’ on Dangal TV playing DCP Shantanu Vyas. The whole industry is shocked by his sudden demise. He was a happy person, and no one imagined that he would die so early. Producer of ‘Control Room’ Yash Patnaik says, "This is unbelievable and unacceptable! Anand was one of the fittest and most energetic guys I have known, and I have known him for years. Recently he worked with us in ‘Control Room’. And every time he shot in our office studio he used to come up and discuss his fitness plan and goal. My condolences to his family. This is a personal loss. Rest In Peace, Anand!"

For the unversed, Siddhant Suryavanshi was earlier known as Anand Suryavanshi. May his soul rest in peace.