Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies At 46: Producer Yash Patnaik Expresses Grief, Says, ‘This Is A Personal Loss’

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday at the age of 46 while working out in the gym. Producer Yash Patnaik shares condolences and expresses how the sudden demise was a personal loss.

Yash Patnaik With Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi
Yash Patnaik With Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 10:54 pm

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for his roles in shows like ‘Kkusum’, ‘Waaris’ and ‘Suryaputra Karn’, died on Friday at the age of 46. The actor reportedly collapsed while working out in a gym. He is survived by wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

He was recently seen in Inspire films ‘Control Room’ on Dangal TV playing DCP Shantanu Vyas. The whole industry is shocked by his sudden demise. He was a happy person, and no one imagined that he would die so early. Producer of ‘Control Room’ Yash Patnaik says, "This is unbelievable and unacceptable! Anand was one of the fittest and most energetic guys I have known, and I have known him for years. Recently he worked with us in ‘Control Room’. And every time he shot in our office studio he used to come up and discuss his fitness plan and goal. My condolences to his family. This is a personal loss. Rest In Peace, Anand!"

For the unversed, Siddhant Suryavanshi was earlier known as Anand Suryavanshi. May his soul rest in peace.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television Death Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report