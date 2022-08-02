Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Showtime Axes 'The First Lady' After Season One

American network Showtime has cancelled anthology series "The First Lady" after just one season.

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama
Viola Davis as Michelle Obama Instagram: @thefirstlady_sho

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 7:38 pm

The show, which premiered on Showtime in April, focused on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout the history of the US.

It featured actors Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

In a statement to Variety, a Showtime spokesperson confirmed that the network is not moving forward with another season of "The First Lady".

"We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders," the representative added.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode series is created by Aaron Cooley, who also served as executive producer alongside showrunner Cathy Schulman and director Susanne Bier.

Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan also served as executive producers.

[With Inputs From PTI]

