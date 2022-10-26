Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar To Work With Tamil Director Karrthik Adwait

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar has given the nod to working with Tamil director Karrthik Adwait on an action thriller soon.

Karrthik Adwait, Shiva Rajkumar
Karrthik Adwait, Shiva Rajkumar IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 12:14 pm

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar has given the nod to working with Tamil director Karrthik Adwait on an action thriller soon. 

Shivanna's 125th movie, 'Veda', is all set to hit screens this December. After that, the actor will be busy with films like 'Ghost', 'Nee Sigovaregu', 'Forty Five' and 'Karataka Damanaka'.

Sources said that Shivanna has given the green signal for another film with Karrthik Adwait after being impressed with the story narrated by the director.

Karrthik, who has previously directed the Vikram Prabhu-starrer 'Payum Oli Nee Enakku' in Tamil, will be directing his second film in Kannada, featuring Shivanna in the lead.

The new film will be an action thriller in which Shivanna will be seen in a very different look and role.

"Shivanna is totally excited about the plot of the film. The script work is over and we are now finishing the pre-production work," said Karrthik Adwait.

"The shooting will start in 2023. It is a big scale movie and more information about the film will be shared with the audience in the coming days," he added.

The film is being produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri, who has produced 'Officer' and 'Good Luck Sakhi' in Telugu, under the banner 'Sudheer Chandra Film Company'.

Related stories

Matt Reeves To Make 'Batverse' With Upcoming Movie 'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson

Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot For Rajkumar Hirani's Upcoming Movie From March

Sudheer was also the Executive Producer of Shivanna's 'Killing Veerappan'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shiva Rajkumar Karrthik Advait Tamil Director Karrthik Adwait Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar Upcoming Movie Southern Cinema Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film