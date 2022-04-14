Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Shilpa Shetty’s Mother Granted Bail In Cheating Case

Actress Shilpa Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty have been embroiled in a cheating case over a non-repayment of a loan taken by their father Surendra Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty Credit: Instagram

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 11:21 am

Actress Shilpa Shetty's mother, Sunanda Shetty, has been granted bail by the magistrate court on April 12 in a cheating case. According to reports, a bailable warrant was issued by the court against Shilpa Shetty's mom as she did not appear before the court. However, she attended the hearing on Tuesday and pleaded to cancel the warrant.

According to a report in the Times of India, her mother has also moved a bail application.

For the unversed, a businessman, Parhad Amra filed a complaint at Juhu police station alleging non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them, which led to the summons being issued. According to the complaint, Shilpa Shetty’s father Surendra Shetty had taken a loan, which Shilpa Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty and their mother, Sunanda Shetty had failed to repay.

Amra also said allegedly that Surendra Shetty borrowed the sum in 2015 and he was supposed to pay it back by January 2017. However, all three are refusing to repay the loan now.
 

