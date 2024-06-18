In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Shenaz Treasury opened up about how ‘Ishq Vishk’ changed her life. Released almost 21 years ago, Treasury recalls how the film did not change her career or make her an overnight success. She mentioned that after the film she went back to MTV and moved to Thailand for someone she was in love with. She recalled, “Surprisingly, it didn’t change my career. I did the movie and went back to MTV. And then I fell in love with a guy and moved to Thailand and did shows for MTV Asia. And then we moved to Hong Kong. We left India four years after Ishq Vishq, which wasn’t the best decision to take in terms of career. But I was in love. You do crazy things when you’re in love.”