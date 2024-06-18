Popular MTV VJ Shenaz Treasury made her Bollywood debut with Ken Ghosh’s ‘Ishq Vishk’ in 2003 where she shared the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The movie was a sleeper hit and after that Treasury has gone ahead to do multiple roles. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about her big Bollywood break and revealed it did nothing to change her career.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Shenaz Treasury opened up about how ‘Ishq Vishk’ changed her life. Released almost 21 years ago, Treasury recalls how the film did not change her career or make her an overnight success. She mentioned that after the film she went back to MTV and moved to Thailand for someone she was in love with. She recalled, “Surprisingly, it didn’t change my career. I did the movie and went back to MTV. And then I fell in love with a guy and moved to Thailand and did shows for MTV Asia. And then we moved to Hong Kong. We left India four years after Ishq Vishq, which wasn’t the best decision to take in terms of career. But I was in love. You do crazy things when you’re in love.”
Talking about the modern version of this same film – ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, Shenaz Treasury extended her wishes for the actors. The movie will star Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in lead roles. She said, “Hope this will be as special for you as it was for me 21 years back. Best of luck. I’ve watched a little bit of it. It’s cute. It’s nice to see the same songs and it did make me a little nostalgic. I wish the new actors of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ all the best. I hope the film becomes a big hit like ‘Ishq Vishk’. The new version of ‘Chot Dil Pe Lagi’ looks really cute. I’m very excited to watch the movie. I’ll go to watch it for sure.”
After working in Hindi, English, and Telugu films, Shenaz Treasury has left her life in showbiz behind. She, now, works as a travel vlogger.