Shehnaaz Gill Backs Off From A Fan Who Gets Close To Her For A Photo, Says ‘Tujhe Kya Laga Tera Dost Hai?’

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the Mumbai airport but a fan tried to get close to her while clicking a picture.

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 7:17 pm

Actress Shehnaaz Gill was clicked at the Mumbai airport on October 10 and it would not be wrong to say that she has a lot of fan following. In fact, her fans wait with bated breaths to get a photo clicked with their favourite star. 

However, things turned a little awkward when a fan tried to put his arms around her shoulders while posing for a picture. Shehnaaz immediately backed off and said, “Tujhe kya laga tera dost hai? (Did you think I was your friend?)”

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was posted on social media, fans commented on the incident and supported Shehnaaz. One fan wrote, “Some fans behave so silly man,” while another commented, “Fans should maintain respectable distance…”

For the unversed, Shehnaaz was returning from Bengaluru where she attended Filmfare Awards South 2022. At the event, Shehnaaz looked stunning in a saree and was spotted interacting with south stars like Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi and R Madhavan.

A few days back, a similar incident took place with Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Mumbai airport. In a video that went viral, the actress looked frightened when a fan tried to get close to her for a selfie, and was immediately pushed away.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will next be seen in Farhad Samji’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan. She will also be seen in John Abraham starrer titled ‘100%’, which also stars Ritesh Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

