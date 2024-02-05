Shefali Jariwala Slams Poonam Pandey For Death Publicity Stunt; Opens Up About Her Father Battling Cancer

There is no justification for the stunt that Poonam Pandey pulled off, and calling that as awareness for cervical cancer was just not acceptable. There could have been a billion different ways to create awareness for a deadly disease rather than stooping this low. While I understand that Poonam Pandey wasn’t the only one responsible and there must have been a full PR team associated with it who must have okayed the entire stunt, but she is one who was in the public eye, and that’s why people are blaming her only.