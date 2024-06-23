Art & Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha And Poonam Sinha Leave For Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding; Say 'Thank You' To Paps

The parents of Sonakshi Sinha -- newly elected Trinamool Congress MP from Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha, and Poonam Sinha -- were photographed leaving their palatial Juhu home, Ramayan, for their daughter's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Shatrugan Sinha with wife Poonam Sinha
Shatrugan Sinha with wife Poonam Sinha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The visuals show Shatrughan Sinha wearing a navy blue outfit, and completing the look with a blue stole. He is seen waving at the cameras and saying 'thank you' to the paparazzi. His wife Poonam, last seen on the big screen as Mallika Hamida Banu Begum, Emperor Akbar's mother, in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period film, 'Jodhaa Akbar', is seen wearing a pastel pink-coloured suit. Her look was rounded off with diamond jewellery and a big red bindi. She also thanked the camerapersons.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were said to be completing the legal formalities of their civil marriage at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, which is located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai. According to the media reports, the 'Heeramandi' actress had purchased the lavish apartment in September last year. It is situated on the 26th floor of the building. The sea-facing apartment is spread across 4,210.87 square feet and is reportedly priced at Rs 11 crore. Ahead of the wedding, Zaheer visited a mosque to offer prayers before setting off for Sonakshi's apartment.

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh arrived on Sunday with the stated intention of attending the wedding and dancing without drinking, actor-couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh said they were all set to attend the wedding bash at the Shilpa Shetty-owned upmarket Bastian restaurant on Linking Road. Sonakshi's brothers, Luv and Kush, meanwhile, have been conspicuous so far by their absence. Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her 'personal psycho', have been dating for the past seven years.

Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid. Zaheer, too, made his debut in a Salman Khan film -- 'Notebook' -- where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.

