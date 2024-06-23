Shatrughan Sinha And Poonam Sinha Leave For Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding; Say 'Thank You' To Paps

Sonakshi and Zaheer were said to be completing the legal formalities of their civil marriage at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, which is located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai. According to the media reports, the 'Heeramandi' actress had purchased the lavish apartment in September last year. It is situated on the 26th floor of the building. The sea-facing apartment is spread across 4,210.87 square feet and is reportedly priced at Rs 11 crore. Ahead of the wedding, Zaheer visited a mosque to offer prayers before setting off for Sonakshi's apartment.