Sharad Malhotra Is In Coimbatore To Celebrate Mahashivratri

Sharad Malhotra Is In Coimbatore To Celebrate Mahashivratri

Film and TV actor Sharad Malhotra travelled to Coimbatore to celebrate the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. He shared his experience and the significance of the festival to him.

Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra IANS

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 6:03 pm

He said: "We all come together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati. Mahashivratri is one of the most significant festivals of India. It is the darkest night of the month to celebrate the grace of Lord Shiva. There is always a divine atmosphere around here and it's such a soul-stirring experience at the Isha foundation, especially during the festival."
 

The 40-year-old actor further talked about the significance of Lord Shiva in his life as he said: "Lord Shiva holds a special place in my heart, and I love all the qualities he represents, one of the best qualities inspired by him, which I believe is meditation and I practice it every day, which helps me to keep balance in my life and achieve calm and composure."

"We have always been taught that Shiva or Adiyogi can be experienced through Yoga and meditation," he concluded.

