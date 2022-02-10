Shamita Shetty Talks About Marrying Raqesh Bapat

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat first met on 'Bigg Boss OTT' and grew closer as the show transitioned to television. Shetty has finally admitted that she is prepared to marry. She will marry Bapat this year if all goes according to plan. Shetty hasn't acted in a film in a long time, but her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has kept her in the news.

According to News18, she recently stated in an interview with a news portal that she now wishes to work, marry, and start a family. According to the actress, she realised she was alone during her time in Covid. She was feeling lonely. Shetty went on to say that she lives her life according to her own set of rules. This is why she has been single for such a long time. She expressed her joy by saying that she now has someone who understands her and who understands her.

Shetty said, "Let's see how long this lasts," but she does want to get settled now. The actress stated that she enjoys her relationship with Bapat. She went on to say that she hopes to marry this year, but that she will need God's help. When asked about her relationship with Bapat, she stated that she wishes to learn more about him. She hopes they will have a happy future together.

Shetty also stated that her bond with Bapat was so strong that they shared similar feelings. She met Bapat on a reality show and now wants to learn more about him in the real world. Shetty recently celebrated her 43rd birthday. Fans expected the two to make a big announcement on the occasion, but that did not happen.