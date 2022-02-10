Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shamita Shetty Talks About Marrying Raqesh Bapat

Both the actors met on a television show, 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Actress Shamita Shetty talked about the possibility of them getting married this year.

Shamita Shetty Talks About Marrying Raqesh Bapat
Actress Shamita Shetty Instagram - @shamitashetty_official

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:50 pm

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat first met on 'Bigg Boss OTT' and grew closer as the show transitioned to television. Shetty has finally admitted that she is prepared to marry. She will marry Bapat this year if all goes according to plan. Shetty hasn't acted in a film in a long time, but her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has kept her in the news.

According to News18, she recently stated in an interview with a news portal that she now wishes to work, marry, and start a family. According to the actress, she realised she was alone during her time in Covid. She was feeling lonely. Shetty went on to say that she lives her life according to her own set of rules. This is why she has been single for such a long time. She expressed her joy by saying that she now has someone who understands her and who understands her.

Related stories

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Takes A Dig At Winner Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash And Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's Romance Blossoming Inside 'Bigg Boss 15'

Shetty said, "Let's see how long this lasts," but she does want to get settled now. The actress stated that she enjoys her relationship with Bapat. She went on to say that she hopes to marry this year, but that she will need God's help. When asked about her relationship with Bapat, she stated that she wishes to learn more about him. She hopes they will have a happy future together.

Shetty also stated that her bond with Bapat was so strong that they shared similar feelings. She met Bapat on a reality show and now wants to learn more about him in the real world. Shetty recently celebrated her 43rd birthday. Fans expected the two to make a big announcement on the occasion, but that did not happen.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shamita Shetty Raqesh Bapat Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss OTT Bollywood Possible Marriage
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Amol Palekar Hospitalised In Pune, Wife Says Condition Is Better Than Before

Madhuri Dixit’s Debut Series ‘The Fame Game’ Gets A Release Date

Ekta Kapoor On Casting Tejasswi Prakash For 'Naagin 6'

'Big Boss 14' Contestant Eijaz Khan Comes Clean On Cheating Anita Hassanandani

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP