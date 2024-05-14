Art & Entertainment

Shamita Shetty Reveals Undergoing Surgery For Endometriosis, Shares Video Talking About Her Experience

Shamita Shetty revealed that she has undergone surgery for endometriosis. The actor shared a video on Instagram where she created awareness about this condition.

Best known for her debut film ‘Mohabbatein’, Shamita Shetty recently took to her Instagram to reveal that she has undergone surgery for endometriosis. She took to her social media to share a video and talk about her condition. She shared the video as she was getting ready for her operation.

Taking to her Instagram, Shamita Shetty shared a video where she is seen in pink scrubs. She is seen wearing a disposable cap over her hair as she gets ready for the operation. The actor is seen asking women to take care of themselves as many women are unaware of this condition. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis… and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors, my gynac Dr. Neeta Warty, and my GP dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping till they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed, I’m looking forward to good health and now more physically pain-free days!”

Take a look at the video shared by Shamita Shetty here.

The video has fetched over 45K likes. Fans took to the comment section to leave messages for the actor. Celebrities like Anusha Dandekar and Bipasha Basu also commented on the post. Others left their experiences in the comments. One fan said, “I am suffering from endometriosis. Pelvic pain is so so bad. It disturbs lifestyle. Even I am also searching for good medication.” A second fan wrote, “Welcome to the not-so-best but an endo warrior club! I wish you all the best and a speedy recovery. Am so so glad you’re sharing this process and story with all, much needed for awareness and understanding of endometriosis pain management.” A third fan wrote, “This is how you make awareness about certain health. Get well soon Shammy!”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Black Widows’ where she played the role of Kavita Tharoor.  

