Taking to her Instagram, Shamita Shetty shared a video where she is seen in pink scrubs. She is seen wearing a disposable cap over her hair as she gets ready for the operation. The actor is seen asking women to take care of themselves as many women are unaware of this condition. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis… and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors, my gynac Dr. Neeta Warty, and my GP dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping till they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed, I’m looking forward to good health and now more physically pain-free days!”