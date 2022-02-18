Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Shama Sikander To Marry Beau James Milliron in March

Actress Shama Sikander confirmed her wedding with boyfriend James Milliron in a recent interview.

Shama Sikander with BF James Milliron Instagram - @shamasikander

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 10:43 pm

Popular Television actress Shama Sikander is set to marry her fiance James Milliron in March. Had the COVID-19 pandemic not wreaked havoc, the couple would have married two years ago.

Sikander revealed about her wedding and details of the ceremonies in an interview with Times of India. She said, “James and I have waited for two years for this day. We will have a white wedding and it will be a two-day affair. We are keeping it more international because many of our relatives are settled abroad. It will be ‘India meets America’. I love seeing people at white weddings, but I had never thought of how I wanted mine to be. I love the simplicity, class and elegance associated with the white wedding.”

When asked about incorporating Indian rituals in her wedding, the actress said, “I don’t believe much in rituals. The only one I believe in is coming together and celebrating love. So, it will be more of a spiritual wedding than a ritualistic one.”

While the couple is busy planning their wedding, Milliron' parents are unsure if they will be able to attend due to passport related issues.

Before making the big leap into movies, the actress appeared in hit TV shows like 'Yeh Meri Life Hai,' 'Baal Veer,' and others. Her name and fame came from the 2004 TV show ‘Yeh Meri Life Hai’.

She has acted in a number of Bollywood films, including ‘Prem Aggan’ and ‘Mann’, and ‘Ansh: The Deadly Part’. Sikander was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh's 2019 film 'Bypass Road'.

