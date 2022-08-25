Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Shalini Pandey Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Arjun Reddy': I Owe Everything To It

Actress Shalini Pandey has penned a beautiful note on social media, to celebrate five years of the Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. She says that she owes everything to the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer and that August 25 holds a special place in her life.

Shalini Pandey Celebrates 5 Years of 'Arjun Reddy'
Shalini Pandey Celebrates 5 Years of 'Arjun Reddy' Instagram/ @shalpz

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 5:10 pm

'Arjun Reddy' released in 2017. The romantic drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film tells the story of Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, a high-functioning alcoholic surgeon who has anger issues. Arjun is on a self-destructive path after the marriage of his girlfriend Preethi Shetty.

Shalini played Vijay's love interest in this commercial superhit, that made her a sensation instantly.

On its fifth anniversary, Shalini got nostalgic and shared: "This date (August 25) has a significant place in my life. Five years ago, on this very day, my debut film Arjun Reddy released making it one of my most memorable moments. The love and appreciation that I got for my role as Preethi was unprecedented and I will always be grateful for that."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp)

"I owe everything to Arjun Reddy. A big thank you to my director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making sure that I had a good time shooting for this."

Shalini also expressed gratitude to her co-star Vijay, who is gearing up for his new release 'Liger'.

Shalini added: "Another person who helped me sail through my debut film while ensuring that I had fun all along, is my wonderful co-star - Vijay Deverakonda. Thank you Vijay aka Liger for everything! Love and best wishes!"

Arjun Reddy Telugu Movies Telugu Film 5 Years Celebration Arjun Reddy Movie Shalini Pandey Vijay Deverekonda
