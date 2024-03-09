'Shaitaan' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan's Film Opens With A Bang

'Shaitaan', starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, hit the theatres on Friday, March 8. All three are working together for the first time and the horror thriller created a positive buzz before its release that aided the film to put up a decent start on Day 1. As per the industry tracker, Sacnilk, 'Shaitaan' earned Rs 14.50 as per early estimates on Day 1 of its release. It has surpassed the collections of what the trade experts had predicted. The Maha Shivratri holiday also helped the film do pull audiences to theatres.