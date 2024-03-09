'Shaitaan' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan's Film Opens With A Bang

'Shaitaan', starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, hit the theatres on Friday, March 8. All three are working together for the first time and the horror thriller created a positive buzz before its release that aided the film to put up a decent start on Day 1. As per the industry tracker, Sacnilk, 'Shaitaan' earned Rs 14.50 as per early estimates on Day 1 of its release. It has surpassed the collections of what the trade experts had predicted. The Maha Shivratri holiday also helped the film do pull audiences to theatres.
It had an overall 25.70% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Morning shows witnessed footfalls of 13.54%, afternoon shows witnessed 21.00% occupancy, evening shows had 25.23% and night shows saw a rise as the occupancy was 43.02%.
One more factor that helped 'Shaitaan' at the box office is that it doesn't have any major competitors. However, on March 15, Adah Sharma's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is releasing in theatres. So, Ajay-Madhavan's film might face competition at the ticket windows. It remains to be seen how 'Shaitaan' performs hereon.
'Shaitaan' is a psychological horror-thriller. R Madhavan plays the antagonist while Ajay and Jyotika play husband and wife in the thriller. They have two children and their daughter has been possessed by evil. The gory scenes and heart-thumping moments will keep you on the edge of your seat for sure.
The movie is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios and is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. 'Queen' fame director Vikas Bahl has helmed it. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Everyone has done full justice to their part. But it was Madhavan who steals the show. For the unversed, 'Shaitaan' is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film titled 'Vash'.