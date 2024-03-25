Shaily Priya Pandey, Aparna Dixit, Swati Sharma Share Their Favourite Holi Rituals

“Just as Lord Shanidev teaches us to overcome obstacles with strength and resilience, let's face any challenges with grace and determination. May this festival of colours bring us closer to our loved ones and fill our hearts with harmony and peace. Wishing you all a joyous and auspicious Holi from the cast and crew of ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’. Let's celebrate this occasion with reverence and gratitude, embracing the spirit of togetherness and goodwill,” she added.