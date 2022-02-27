Shahid Kapoor Shares Moments From Birthday Bash, Anaya Panday And Kunal Kemmu Join The Fun

On Sunday (February 27), actor Shahid Kapoor shared details about his birthday celebrations, which were planned by his brother, actor Ishaan Khatter. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared a video of some happy snaps from his birthday celebration with family and a few close friends.

Kapoor posted the video with country singer Phillip Phillips' song 'Gone Gone Gone' playing in the background. It included photos of Kapoor posing with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, as well as photos of the birthday boy posing with his group of bike enthusiasts, including actor Kunal Kemmu.

Khatter posed for adorable photos with rumoured girlfriend, actress Ananya Panday. They seemed to be joined at the hip as they posed for pictures and selfies with the birthday boy and his friends.

After collaborating on the film 'Khaali Peeli,' Khatter and Panday sparked dating rumours. While they've been dating for over a year, the couple has chosen to keep their relationship private. The couple has only made a few public appearances together so far.

In terms of work, Kapoor was most recently seen in the romantic-drama 'Kabir Singh', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring alongside actress Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled 'Jersey'. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also stars actress Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.