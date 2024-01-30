Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Would Love To Play Kriti Sanon's Role From THIS Movie

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are set to share screen space for the first time. Their upcoming movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ has created significant buzz online because of its cast and unique plot. In a latest interview, Shahid Kapoor revealed that one role played by Kriti Sanon that he would choose to play and why.
In an exclusive conversation with The Times of India, Shahid Kapoor revealed that one character played by his co-star – Kriti Sanon – that he would like to play. Without missing a beat, the actor picked ‘Mimi.’ He also added that while he would like to play that role, he knew he would not excel at it the way Kriti did. He also praised her for her brilliant performance. Kriti won the national award for this role.
Shahid Kapoor said, “I would love to do Mimi, but I would be so inept at portraying maternal instincts, that every woman would personally come and kick my a** and say that a man can't do this job!" I think it has been the most challenging role for Kriti… As an actor to get an opportunity like that, would be something I would choose for sure.”
When Kriti Sanon was asked the same question, she chose ‘Jab We Met.’ But at the same time, she also chose ‘Kaminey.’ She said that she believed that the roles were challenging yet he nailed the performance. She said, “I’ve told Shahid that it is one film (‘Jab We Met’) that I’ve seen three times in the theater. Then I would love to do ‘Kaminey’… it was very challenging, and Shahid killed it completely.”
The two stars will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ The story revolves around an engineer who falls in love with a robot. The movie is set to release in theatres on February 9.