Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Would Love To Play Kriti Sanon's Role From THIS Movie

When Kriti Sanon was asked the same question, she chose ‘Jab We Met.’ But at the same time, she also chose ‘Kaminey.’ She said that she believed that the roles were challenging yet he nailed the performance. She said, “I’ve told Shahid that it is one film (‘Jab We Met’) that I’ve seen three times in the theater. Then I would love to do ‘Kaminey’… it was very challenging, and Shahid killed it completely.”