Shah Rukh Khan Turns 57: Suhana Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar And Other B-Town Celebs Wish The ‘Pathaan’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today on November 2, 2022. On the special occasion, his family, friends and colleagues from the Indian film industry have taken to social media to post heartwarming wishes for him.

His daughter Suhana Khan shared a sweet message for his ‘best friend’ and shared a throwback picture of herself along with her father Shah Rukh and brother Aryan. She captioned it, "Happy birthday to my best friend," and added with a heart emoji: "I love you the most."

Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of 'The Archies' for Netflix.

Farah Khan, who has made films like 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Happy New Year' with SRK, said that the actor is the reason behind her becoming a filmmaker. Sharing a video featuring a collection of her throwback pictures of them together, she wrote, "Mine!! (heart emoji) my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend...thank you for all that you are".

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar too shared how much the actor means to him. Reminiscing how their friendship started and how it has become firmer than ever, Karan wrote, "The film was KARAN ARJUN... the set was in Film City... “ He added, "For me, he is more than family and will always be my fiercest critic and my biggest inspiration...I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai... And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King !!! Because there isn't and will never be another! Love you Bhai (heart emojis) @iamsrk (sic).”

Kriti Sanon, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the Rohit Shetty directorial 'Dilwale', too wished the actor.

Other celebs who wished SRK on his birthday included Juhi Chawla, Dia Mirza, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif among others.

The actor will be next seen in ‘Pathaan’, which is set to release on January 25, 2023.