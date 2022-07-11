Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Son AbRam Greet Fans Outside Mannat On Eid

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted fans outside his Mumbai residence Mannat as part of his annual Eid celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 7:34 pm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted the legion of fans assembled outside his Mumbai residence Mannat, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. Khan waved to his fans along with his youngest son AbRam.

As a part of his customary Eid celebrations, the 'Chak De! India' star greets his fans and media gathered outside his house during the festival.

A fan club of Khan shared a picture of the actor and AbRam on Instagram. Khan and hos son climbed up a platform near the gates of Mannat. While AbRam was seen wearing a red coloured t-shirt and black pants, Khan's sartorial choice included a simple white t-shirt teamed with a pair of blue jeans. He rounded his look with a pair of sunglasses.

On the work front, Khan has several interesting projects lined up for release, the first of which is 'Pathan' which constitutes the YRF spy universe, the second is Atlee's directorial 'Jawan', and then there is Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' where he will be seen with Taapsee Pannu. In addition to that, the actor also has a cameo in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3', which again is a part of YRF spy-verse.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Vignesh Shivan Posts Pictures Of Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan At His Wedding With Nayanthara

Taapsee Pannu On Teaming Up With Shah Rukh Khan In 'Dunki': It's A Golden Opportunity

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Mannat Eid Al-Adha Eid Celebration Fans And Followers Pathan Jawan Dunki Shah Rukh Khan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0