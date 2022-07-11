Shah Rukh Khan, Son AbRam Greet Fans Outside Mannat On Eid

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted the legion of fans assembled outside his Mumbai residence Mannat, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. Khan waved to his fans along with his youngest son AbRam.



As a part of his customary Eid celebrations, the 'Chak De! India' star greets his fans and media gathered outside his house during the festival.



A fan club of Khan shared a picture of the actor and AbRam on Instagram. Khan and hos son climbed up a platform near the gates of Mannat. While AbRam was seen wearing a red coloured t-shirt and black pants, Khan's sartorial choice included a simple white t-shirt teamed with a pair of blue jeans. He rounded his look with a pair of sunglasses.

On the work front, Khan has several interesting projects lined up for release, the first of which is 'Pathan' which constitutes the YRF spy universe, the second is Atlee's directorial 'Jawan', and then there is Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' where he will be seen with Taapsee Pannu. In addition to that, the actor also has a cameo in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3', which again is a part of YRF spy-verse.

[With Inputs From IANS]