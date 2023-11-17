After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also hosted a private bash for footballer David Beckham. The football legend was in Mumbai for the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. He enjoyed the match on Wednesday and on the same night he attended Sonam's bash. On Thursday night, Beckham was hosted by the Badshah of Bollywood at Mannat.

David who is UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador, was also spotted arriving in his car at Shah Rukh Khan's house. A video of him entering Mannat has gone viral on social media. Inside pics from the party are yet to come.

After visiting SRK, he left Mumbai in the early hours of Friday. He was clicked at the Mumbai airport. He left in a private jet and even waved to the paps before entering the airport.

Sonam and Anand organised a grand party for David Beckham at their home in Mumbai, the iconic footballer met Shah Rukh Khan at his residence in Mannat, Bandra. It was attended by B-town stars like Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others.

Besides attending parties and the cricket match, David Beckham also joined Sara Ali Khan for a conversation at the Meta office in Mumbai. He also visited Ambani's Antilla on Thursday.

David Beckham was last seen in the Netflix documentary series 'Beckham'.