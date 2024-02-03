Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Lizzo Moves Ahead After Dismissal Request Is Declined By The Judge

While Lizzo hasn’t personally spoken up about it, a spokesman, Stefan Friedman, told ET on her behalf that, “We are pleased that Judge Epstein wisely threw out all or part of four of the plaintiffs’ causes of action. Lizzo is grateful to the judge for seeing through much of the noise and recognizing who she is — a strong woman who exists to lift others up and spread positivity. We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail.”