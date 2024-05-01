‘Senna’ Teaser Review: Ayrton Senna’s Intriguing Biopic Seems Gripping And Hooks You On For More

There have been numerous biopics on the lives of different F1 drivers before as well, and this seems to be a worthy addition. The life of Ayrton Seena has definitely been one of the most colourful when it comes to the world of F1 racing, and people would be eager to know more about his life. The miniseries promises to touch up on aspects of his life and career which not many would know of. Things that were probably missing from the public eye would be shown in this Netflix series.