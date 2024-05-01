‘Senna’ Teaser Review: Ayrton Senna’s Intriguing Biopic Seems Gripping And Hooks You On For More

Netflix is here with the teaser of their next biopic, and this time it’s on the life of one of the most popular F1 drivers, Ayrton Senna. ‘Senna’ is inspired by the life, career and relationships of Ayrton Senna, who is still considered as one of the greatest Brazilian drivers of all time. The web show stars Gabriel Leone in the lead role.
Check out the teaser of ‘Senna’ right here:
There have been numerous biopics on the lives of different F1 drivers before as well, and this seems to be a worthy addition. The life of Ayrton Seena has definitely been one of the most colourful when it comes to the world of F1 racing, and people would be eager to know more about his life. The miniseries promises to touch up on aspects of his life and career which not many would know of. Things that were probably missing from the public eye would be shown in this Netflix series.
The series definitely looks gripping, but what’s most interesting is that it seems to be delving into the past and history of Ayrton Senna and not just about the infamous race which led to his death. The 3 times that he became world champion and the times when he had a major surprise loss on the race tracks will all be covered in the show. Also, a bit about his childhood and the passion which led to him joining the world of F1 racing will also be a highlight for fans to watch.
The Netflix series will also star Matt Mella, Johannes Heinrichs, and many other prominent names. F1 locations in Brazil have been used for the filming of the show. Also, a major chunk of the show has been filmed in Ayrton Senna’s hometown, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro. As his life travelled across major cities of the world, some scenes have also been shot in Britain, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Not many would know that Ayrton Senna’s family company, Senna Brands, continues to raise funds in his name even till date for the Ayrton Senna Institute. They as well, are collaborators on this show along with Netflix.
There has been no release date announced, but Netflix promises that show will release later this year. They managed to release the teaser right in time for Ayrton Senna’s 30th posthumous birthday.
Did you like the teaser? Share your thoughts about ‘Senna’ with us.