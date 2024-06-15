Art & Entertainment

Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing

The 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' fame actress Seerat Kapoor is learning new skills on the sets of the show by developing a keen interest in the art of direction, sharing that it helps her improve her acting skills.

Seerat Kapoor
Seerat Kapoor Photo: IANS
info_icon

The 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' fame actress Seerat Kapoor is learning new skills on the sets of the show by developing a keen interest in the art of direction, sharing that it helps her improve her acting skills.

Speaking about the same, Seerat, who plays Mannat on the show, said: "As an actor, I have always been intrigued by what really goes on behind the camera lens. On the sets of 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', I got that opportunity. Looking at the monitor is fascinating because it gives a different perspective of things and characters. Learning the skills of a director also helps me improve my acting skills." She sits behind the monitor, and talks about angles and lighting with her director and DoP team.

"More than anything, it makes me more appreciative of the sheer effort that the direction teams put in to get every single scene right. This experience has not only broadened my understanding of filmmaking but also deepened my respect for the entire crew, inspiring me to continue exploring different facets of the industry," she added. Beyond direction, Seerat even assists the hair and makeup artists whenever she gets time. The show features Dheeraj Dhoopar as Subhaan and Yesha Rughani as Ibaadat. 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

