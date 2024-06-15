Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing

Speaking about the same, Seerat, who plays Mannat on the show, said: "As an actor, I have always been intrigued by what really goes on behind the camera lens. On the sets of 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', I got that opportunity. Looking at the monitor is fascinating because it gives a different perspective of things and characters. Learning the skills of a director also helps me improve my acting skills." She sits behind the monitor, and talks about angles and lighting with her director and DoP team.