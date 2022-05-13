Friday, May 13, 2022
Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Gets Good Opening Numbers

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Mahesh Babu's latesy film, is off to a great start at the box office. The commercial entertainer is directed by Parasuram Petla.

Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh YouTube

Updated: 13 May 2022 10:58 am

Telugu star Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' released on Thursday (May 12) and received a positive overwhelming response from the audiece. 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is making the desired noise at the Box Office, living up to the expectations and anticipation created by the trailer.

The film had a successful opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, grossing around Rs.36.89 crore with grossing Rs 12.24 crore in the Nizam area alone. It’s an all-time day one Non-SSR record. The film had a wonderful reaction and collection during its US premieres as well.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', directed by Parasuram Petla, is commercial entertainment about the banking system.

The story revolves around a money lender in the United States and his love interest, who dupes him for a particular sum of money, forcing him to return to India, only to clash with the antagonist. Both lead actors have received praise for their performances. The movie stars actress Keerthy Suresh alongside Babu. 

It's been two years since Mahesh Babu's film hit theatres, and fans and moviegoers alike are pleased to see the actor in a never-before-seen lively, stylish, and action-packed character. His appearance, body language, and comedic timing captivated everyone.

According to trade observers, 'SVP's' box office tsunami will last for a few more weeks, as no major films will be released next week. Furthermore, summer vacations are a huge benefit.

Art & Entertainment Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Box Office Collection Day 1 Mahesh Babu Parasuram Petla Director Parasuram Petla Mahesh Babu India
