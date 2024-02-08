Sarah Khan: Wanted To Play Gulbano As Soon As I Heard The Story

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who plays the character of Gulbano in the show 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas' has shared insights into working on a unique script, saying the series is a spin to the idea of love stories in the most heart-breaking but relatable way.

The Urdu drama of 2024 is set to release on Indian TV this month. Directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar, this 13-episode show promises a captivating blend of love, friendship, and poetic drama.