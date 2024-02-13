Sara Ali Khan Starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Gets A Release Date

The filmmaker further said, ''For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse. Ae Watan Mere Watan pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement. With today being World Radio Day, we couldn’t have found a more auspicious day to reveal that the movie will premiere on March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a dream in the making and I am excited to embark on this journey with Prime Video and unveil this powerful and inspiring story to the world.”