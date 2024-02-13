Sara Ali Khan Starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Gets A Release Date

'Ae Watan Mere Watan', starring Sara Ali Khan, has locked its release date. On World Radio Day, February 13, Prime Video announced the release date of the historical thriller. It will premiere on March 21.
'Ae Watan Mere Watan', directed by Kannan Iyer, is inspired by real-life events. It is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari. Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a special guest appearance. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment Production.
Sara took to her Instagram handle to share the release date announcement video. She captioned it, ''Desh ki kahaani, Usha ki zubaani World Radio Day par! #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21 only on @primevideoin(sic)''. The video features a motion poster of Sara Ali Khan and she introduces herself as Usha, who is urging the nation to unite against the British Raj through a clandestine radio.
'Ae Watan Mere Watan' revolves around the story about an underground radio station, which is led by young girl, Usha Mehta (played by Sara). It changes the course of India’s freedom struggle. The film takes inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s remarkable journey and it's a tribute to the unsung heroes for their bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence during the freedom movement.
Karan Johar said, "At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that''. He added, “Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India’s history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara’s exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary.''
The filmmaker further said, ''For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse. Ae Watan Mere Watan pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement. With today being World Radio Day, we couldn’t have found a more auspicious day to reveal that the movie will premiere on March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a dream in the making and I am excited to embark on this journey with Prime Video and unveil this powerful and inspiring story to the world.”