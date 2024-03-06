Sanjeeda Shaikh On ‘Heeramandi’: Being One Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Leading Ladies Is A Big Deal For Me

After a remarkable act in ‘Fighter’ earlier this year, Sanjeeda Shaikh has not only proved her talent but has also instigated anticipation for her upcoming project ‘Heeramandi’, which is considered to be amongst the biggest projects of the year. The web series is the passion project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement.
Now sharing her excitement about the opportunity to work with one of the most renowned filmmakers, Sanjeeda talked about her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said, “Building a dream adds beauty to our lives, I had built a dream and today it has turned into reality. I’m sure everyone who comes to this city of dreams, at least once in their life wishes to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now when I am sharing the platform as one of his leading ladies, it’s a big deal for me. I’m just honoured to be a part of Heeramandi.”
She added, “This is an incredible platform for me, the entire team of the show is extremely special and I’m sure Heeramandi is the life of everyone involved in the project.”
Earlier last month, the makers of ‘Heeramandi’ launched the first look teaser of the show and gave a glimpse into the grandeur and beauty of the epic period drama, Recently at the slate launch event for Netflix, fresh character posters from the show were launched, further offering a view into the world of the ‘Heeramandi’.
The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans, set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will soon premiere on Netflix.