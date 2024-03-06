Sanjeeda Shaikh On ‘Heeramandi’: Being One Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Leading Ladies Is A Big Deal For Me

Now sharing her excitement about the opportunity to work with one of the most renowned filmmakers, Sanjeeda talked about her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said, “Building a dream adds beauty to our lives, I had built a dream and today it has turned into reality. I’m sure everyone who comes to this city of dreams, at least once in their life wishes to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now when I am sharing the platform as one of his leading ladies, it’s a big deal for me. I’m just honoured to be a part of Heeramandi.”