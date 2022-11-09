Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts Happy Picture of Her Parents : My Mommy (RIP) And Daddy

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen picture of her father, Sanjay Dutt, and her late mother Richa Sharma. Richa was Sanjay's first wife and she died of brain tumour in 1996. "My mommy (RIP) and daddy @duttsanjay," posted Trishala.

Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in the USA, where she currently stays. Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and they are parents to twins– Shahraan and Iqra.

On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in a period action drama film ‘Shamshera’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. ‘Shamshera’ marked Ranbir’s first double-role film. The 'Khalnayak' actor will be next seen in his home production sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

In previous interviews, Sanjay said that he is pleased to back the film which was exactly the script he was looking for. "The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner, in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals aligns with mine. I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead," he says.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.