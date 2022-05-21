Saturday, May 21, 2022
Sameera Reddy On Postpartum Depression: I Couldn't Feel Happy After Having My First Child

Actress Sameera Reddy recently revealed on Instagram that she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her first child.

Sameera Reddy PTI

Updated: 21 May 2022 6:58 pm

Actress Sameera Reddy has spoken up about her experience with postpartum depression after the birth of her first child. In 2015, the actress and her spouse Akshai Varde welcomed their first child Hans. In 2019, the couple had their second child, daughter Nyra. Sameera has confessed that postpartum stress was really difficult for her because she was ignorant of its existence. 

The actress also discussed how, despite her best efforts, she couldn't feel happy following the birth of her first kid due to postpartum depression, according to a report by SpotboyE.

Sameera Reddy

Reddy posted a collage of two throwback photos on Thursday. The first image showed her sitting on a chair, holding her baby son in her arms, and wearing a coconut on her head as part of a ritual. 

Another image showed her standing with her baby in her arms. Reddy said besides this collage, “ Even though mental illnesses can’t be seen, they exist. Mental health awareness refers to a wide range of mental health conditions — disorders that affect your mood, thinking and behaviour such as Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PPD etc. For me Postpartum stress was hard and I did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed. The pics I shared in this post were me at my lowest.”

I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child. I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves. You are not alone. And being there for each other in tough times is so important. What can we do to help ourselves & others? Take care of yourself & be aware of your emotional Health” she added.

Reddy has been away from the film industry for quite some time. She was most recently seen in the Kannada film 'Varadhanayaka.' She has appeared in several Bollywood films, including ‘Taxi No. 9211’, ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’, ‘De Dana Dan,’ and ‘Race’.

