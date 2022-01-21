Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Samantha Prabhu's Holiday Picture Goes Viral, Fans Call Her 'PUBG Girl'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s vacation picture from Switzerland has got fans comparing her looks to PUBG and Pokemon characters.

The actress is currently enjoying her vacation in Switzerland. - Instagram\SamanthaPrabhu

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:22 am

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has treated her fans to a new picture from her vacation. The Family Man 2 actress can be seen covered head to toe with winter wear as she shared the glimpse from a scenic location of Switzerland.

She wore a yellow biker jacket paired with white bottoms and a helmet. Singer Chinmayi Sripada commented to the post, “The hyper achiever you are - you go participate in some competition and come with a gold medal”.

While fans appreciated her look and praised her picture calling it vacation goals, few fans linked her look to a Players Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) character. "Ithu PUBG dress laaa with level 2 helmet (this is a PUBG dress with level 2 helmet)," wrote one, while another said, “Mam PUBG girl lag rahi ho (looking like the PUBG girl).” While another fan wrote “My Cute Pokemon.”

Prabhu will be seen in her first international project, ‘Arrangements of Love’ which will be directed by Philip John. She will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman running her own detective agency.

Variety quoted her as saying, “I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.”

Prabhu was last seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’s dance song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. It is rumoured that the actress was paid a whopping amount of Rs. five crore for the three-minute dance number.

As reported by India.com a source had earlier said that, “Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step to be changed."

Apart from that, in her next thriller 'Yashoda,' Prabhu will play a pregnant mother. She'll be partnering with Raj and DK on 'Citadel' a spin-off series soon, marking their second project together. She will also be seen in movies 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal,' and  'Shaakuntalam,'.

