Bollywood actor Salman Khan has travelled to London, weeks after the firing incident outside his residence in Mumbai. UK MP from Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to share pictures with Salman. The photos were taken at Wembley Stadium.
In the pictures, Salman and Barry were seen inside Wembley Stadium, chatting and posing for the camera. Salman looked dashing in a black T-shirt, jeans, jacket, cool sunglasses and black shoes. While Barry was in formals. They were all smiles as they posed for the pics.
Sharing the pics on the microblogging site, Barry wrote, “Tiger is Alive and is in London. A pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan to Wembley today."
Have a look at the pictures of Salman Khana and Barry Gardiner below.
For the unversed, the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai took place last month. Post that the actor has been making public appearances in the city. Amidst the death threat, last week, he attended the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' with Y+ security.
He also went to Dubai recently with tight security. The 'Tiger 3' actor also attended a belly dance performance by actress Elnaaz Norouzi in Dubai. He also launched a gym which was equipped with his ‘Being Strong Fitness Equipment’ range.
Reacting to the firing incident, Salman's father Salim Khan told India Today, “What’s there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you’ll learn your lesson when we’ll kill you). We’ve been given extra police protection. They’ve (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they’ve arrested two people today, that means they’re on it."
On the professional front, Salman Khan will reportedly start shooting for his next, 'Sikandar', in May with tight security.