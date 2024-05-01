Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Travels To London Weeks After Firing Incident, Receives Warm Welcome From Brent North's MP-See Pics

UK MP from Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to share pictures with Salman Khan.

Advertisement

x
Salman Khan with Barry Gardiner Photo: x
info_icon

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has travelled to London, weeks after the firing incident outside his residence in Mumbai. UK MP from Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to share pictures with Salman. The photos were taken at Wembley Stadium. 

In the pictures, Salman and Barry were seen inside Wembley Stadium, chatting and posing for the camera. Salman looked dashing in a black T-shirt, jeans, jacket, cool sunglasses and black shoes. While Barry was in formals. They were all smiles as they posed for the pics.

Sharing the pics on the microblogging site, Barry wrote, “Tiger is Alive and is in London. A pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan to Wembley today."

Advertisement

Have a look at the pictures of Salman Khana and Barry Gardiner below.

For the unversed, the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai took place last month. Post that the actor has been making public appearances in the city. Amidst the death threat, last week, he attended the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' with Y+ security.

He also went to Dubai recently with tight security. The 'Tiger 3' actor also attended a belly dance performance by actress Elnaaz Norouzi in Dubai. He also launched a gym which was equipped with his ‘Being Strong Fitness Equipment’ range.

Advertisement

Reacting to the firing incident, Salman's father Salim Khan told India Today, “What’s there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you’ll learn your lesson when we’ll kill you). We’ve been given extra police protection. They’ve (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they’ve arrested two people today, that means they’re on it."

On the professional front, Salman Khan will reportedly start shooting for his next, 'Sikandar', in May with tight security.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team To Take On Indonesia In Thomas Cup
  6. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: SIT Notice To Prajwal Revanna In Alleged 'Sex Tapes' Case; Dalvir Singh Goldy Joins AAP Day After Quitting Congress
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India