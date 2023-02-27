Salman Khan Posts Cat Video Leaving Fans Surprised, Intrigued

Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', left his fans surprised on Monday as he took to his Instagram and posted a small clip featuring cats.

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 1:53 pm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', left his fans surprised on Monday as he took to his Instagram and posted a small clip featuring cats.

The video builds up the anticipation for the song 'Billi Billi' from his film which marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Punjabi singer Sukhbir.

The superstar, however, kept the fans on tenterhooks as only the audio of the song was released which is receiving positive response from the audience. 'Billi Billi' is an energetic and high-spirited Punjabi dance number. The music for the song is composed by Sukhbir and has been written by Kumaar.
 

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

