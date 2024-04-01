Salman Khan, Karan Johar's Film 'The Bull' Not Shelved; Likely To Go On Floors In 2025-Report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar were set to reunite after twenty-five years. Salman and Karan's last collaboration was 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. It was reported that Salman will star in Karan Johar's 'The Bull'. But it has been delayed. Recently, a report stated that Salman opted out of 'The Bull'. But as per the latest report, the project is still on. It's an army film produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and was supposed to be directed by 'Shershaah' fame director Vishnu Vardhan.