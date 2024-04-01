Salman Khan, Karan Johar's Film 'The Bull' Not Shelved; Likely To Go On Floors In 2025-Report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar were set to reunite after twenty-five years. Salman and Karan's last collaboration was 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. It was reported that Salman will star in Karan Johar's 'The Bull'. But it has been delayed. Recently, a report stated that Salman opted out of 'The Bull'. But as per the latest report, the project is still on. It's an army film produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and was supposed to be directed by 'Shershaah' fame director Vishnu Vardhan.
As per a report in India Today, 'The Bull’ is not shelved and is all set to go on floors in 2025.
Advertisement
Sources told India Today that ‘The Bull’ is in the writing process and work on the script has started. That's why there is a delay in the project. Earlier, the film was supposed to go on floors in 2024 and it was eyeing an Eid 2025 release.
'The Bull' is said to be based on the events of Operation Cactus that took place on November 3, 1988. It was when the Indian forces helped the Maldives government in regaining control after a coup attempt.
Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, ''After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan''.
Advertisement
The source added, ''He might give another try to make Bull a reality, but at the moment, the army film is shelved from Salman’s end. If Karan can commit to a certain timeline on paper, he might come back and try his luck to relaunch the project''.
However, nothing has been confirmed by 'The Bull' makers or Salman Khan.
Stay tuned for more updates on 'The Bull'.