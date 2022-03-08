Salil Ankola Opens Up On Son Karan Ankola's Bollywood Debut

Actor and former cricketer Salil Ankola has impressed us over the years, and it seems like his son, Karan Ankola, is all set to follow in his footsteps. The senior actor opened up about how his son is getting work ‘through his effort’ and how he doesn’t need his papa to recommend his name to anyone.

When asked as to why he didn't launch his son, Salil Ankola says, “Sham (Kaushal) paaji has been one of the top action directors in Bollywood for more than three decades. Despite this, his son Vicky Kaushal had to wait for a while to get his first break and then another 4-to 5 years to get a big film like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. When you achieve success after struggling for it relentlessly, you feel proud of yourself. That’s the reason I want my son to go through his journey without my backing.”

He goes on to add, “I did not launch my son Karan because I strongly believe that he is capable enough to bag a good role on his own because in the past few years I have seen him put in a lot of hard work in his preparations to look good and most importantly to prove his capability as an actor on the silver screen.”

"I don’t launch my son because I want him to bag a role of his talent and I am very happy that his efforts are always getting noticed and appreciated," he adds.

Meanwhile, Karan Ankola is getting many offers, but he wants to do something interesting. He has to ensure that he offers the audience something worthwhile. Along with sweating it at the gym, Karan Ankola also opts for Martial Arts to maintain his body and stay fit, testimony of the same could be witnessed on his social media.

Talking about what his son is better at than him, Salil Ankola opines, “Just like his father he is a fitness freak. But the unique thing about Karan is that he is very good in martial arts, soccer and a good dancer too.”

As a father, Salil Ankola also has a piece of important advice for his son about the ways of the film industry. “One piece of advice I always give my son is to stay humble, put in your best efforts and never strive for small things in life,” he concludes.

