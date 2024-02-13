Sahil Salathia has slowly and steadily become a fashionista among the men. The actor has been seen quite often sporting his unique style quotient at various red-carpet events. Pictures of him sporting shorts in suits have become massively popular over the years. Now, Sahil Salathia has taken that brand of his personal styling and opened up his own clothing line for men.
Sahil Salathia is taking his own eccentric style and putting that up in a digital store with his own capsule collection aimed specially for Indian men across the globe. Talking about this venture, the actor said, “I have a large part of my tribe who like to make a statement and dress in a cool manner. So, all the guys who keep sending me so many questions and so much love about my outfits and want to dress like me, this store is all about them.”
Sahil Salathia also revealed that all the pieces that will be available on his digital store will be handpicked and approved by him. It’s not that he is going to manufacture them on his own, but he will be getting the pieces made from various homegrown brands across India, which will in turn help boost the economy. “It’s a very important aspect of the brand that it’s all homegrown, it has to be Indian brands. The outfits will be picked from these boutiques home grown brands, I will be wearing them and that’s when they’ll be in the store,” he adds.
Not just will he personally promote all the outfits that are available, he will also flaunting the sunglasses, jackets and other accessories also. Customers will be able to have a look as to how the entire look goes and then only, they can make an informed decision to go ahead and purchase that look. “Every month or two, I will come up with a capsule collection that will be very exclusive. There will be a certain number of pieces only and anyone can go and buy it from there. So, it’s an extension of my style, my personality and all the love I get for it. Whatever I wear, it’s for all the fashion forward men in India to go and buy,” adds the actor.
One thing that Sahil Salathia stresses upon is that the outfits will be quite fashion forward for the average Indian men’s tastes. So, one can rest assured that there will be lots of new-age eccentric designs available, which commonly you may have not seen before.
“I am very excited. It’s going to be very exclusive, niché yet accessible at the same time. The point is that if you like the statement, you make it. There’s no need to wait. You go to the store, buy it and make the statement,” Sahil Salathia concludes.