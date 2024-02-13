Not just will he personally promote all the outfits that are available, he will also flaunting the sunglasses, jackets and other accessories also. Customers will be able to have a look as to how the entire look goes and then only, they can make an informed decision to go ahead and purchase that look. “Every month or two, I will come up with a capsule collection that will be very exclusive. There will be a certain number of pieces only and anyone can go and buy it from there. So, it’s an extension of my style, my personality and all the love I get for it. Whatever I wear, it’s for all the fashion forward men in India to go and buy,” adds the actor.