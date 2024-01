Actor Sachin Parikh, who is known for his work in ‘PK’, ‘Aligarh’, among others, shared that he believes that he is yet to explore the best within him, adding that an artist is always hungry for better roles with good filmmakers.

Sachin, who was recently seen in a pivotal role in Ravi Jadhav’s ‘Main Atal Hoon’, feels that he has not yet explored his full potential in Hindi films.