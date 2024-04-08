In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Devoleena Bhattacharjee clarified that she does not believe in quitting one medium to focus on the other. She talked about how her job as an actor is to act without looking at whether it is for film or television. She said, “I don’t believe in any such concept that if I’m doing TV, I’ll have to quit it completely to start a career in films or if I’m in films I won’t be doing TV again.”