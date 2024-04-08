Popular television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a household name when she took over from Giaa Manek to play the role of Gopi Bahu in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.’ After working in numerous television serials and carving a niche for herself, the actor is now stepping into Bollywood. In a recent interview, she talked about her upcoming Bollywood debut and clarified that she would not be quitting television.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Devoleena Bhattacharjee clarified that she does not believe in quitting one medium to focus on the other. She talked about how her job as an actor is to act without looking at whether it is for film or television. She said, “I don’t believe in any such concept that if I’m doing TV, I’ll have to quit it completely to start a career in films or if I’m in films I won’t be doing TV again.”
Advertisement
She continued, “As an actor, my work is to act, no matter what the medium is. If the concept and the opportunities come along the offer excites me, I will be on for it. I’m happy that I’m getting the opportunity to make a debut on the big screen...And I wish to grow and enjoy the same success that I was blessed with while working on TV.”
Bhattacharjee will be seen in ‘Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story.’ This romantic film is set against the backdrop of the Bengal partition. She talked about how thankful she is for the opportunities that she received while she was working for television. She added, “I remember while I started my career in TV, I never kept any expectations. I enjoyed my work and was truly committed to it, and the success came to me as a blessing.”
Advertisement
The actor was last seen in SAB TV’s ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ where she played the role of Disha Dungarpal.