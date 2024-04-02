Art & Entertainment

Rupali Ganguly Reveals Why She Started Working On Television, Says Was Treated Like An 'Outcast'

Rupali Ganguly reveals that people looked down on her when she started working on television. She said that she took whatever came her way because she had to pay her father's hospital bills.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Photo: Instagram
Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. The actor became a household name when she worked in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ as Monisha. The role pushed her career to new heights. Following this, she has now become synonymous with her role in the hit television serial, ‘Anupamaa.’ The actor did not actually start her career with television. She has also worked in quite a handful of films. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that people felt sorry for her when she made the switch from films to television.

In a conversation with CNBC, Rupali Ganguly revealed that people felt sorry for her when she started working in television. The actor said that she had her reasons for making this switch. She said that she had to run the house and pay her father’s hospital bills, which is why she took up any and every opportunity that came her way.

She said, “Television was again, struggling days. I had to run the home, so whatever work came along, I took it. It was looked down upon, especially in the Bengali community. So, you’re kind of an outcast. People would feel sorry for me because I was doing television, and I didn’t care because, at that time, we needed to run the house.”

The ‘Aapki Antara’ actor continued, “I’ve never had ambitions. I’ve never had dreams. My thing was I didn’t want my father to be in a municipal hospital. I wanted him to be in a good hospital like Leelavati. For that, it was imperative that I work. I think me, even my brother, there’s so much respect for whatever little we get that we want to make the maximum out of it. I would do anything for my Papa; he is my inspiration, he is my god, and he still is, of course.”

Ganguly has been associated with ‘Anupamaa’ since 2020.

