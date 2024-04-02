The ‘Aapki Antara’ actor continued, “I’ve never had ambitions. I’ve never had dreams. My thing was I didn’t want my father to be in a municipal hospital. I wanted him to be in a good hospital like Leelavati. For that, it was imperative that I work. I think me, even my brother, there’s so much respect for whatever little we get that we want to make the maximum out of it. I would do anything for my Papa; he is my inspiration, he is my god, and he still is, of course.”