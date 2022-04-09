RTI Filed On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Denied; CBI Says Case Still Under Investigation

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had not only got the film industry but even his fans, reeling in shock. While his death was termed as a suicide by the police, the matter was pressed forward by his friends and family and now, the CBI is investigating the case.

According to a recent report by ANI, CBI recently received an RTI appeal from the actor’s fans, regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The request, however, was not carried forward as the case is still in progress even though no major developments have been reported in the last few months.

“Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation, information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided,” the CBI replied to the applicant.

The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. There were a lot of pictures that were circulated across social media platforms at the time of the tragedy. This fuelled several conspiracy theories around his death. However, his postmortem report suggested that he had died of asphyxia due to hanging. But his fans and family believe that this was not true. The case was handed over to CBI and his ex-girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was one of the people who was intently questioned by the media and her fans alike.

There has been no major update on the case from CBI's front in the last few months.