Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

RRR: Odisha Transportation Authority Uses The Film To Promote Responsible Road Rides

Odisha state transportation authority posted on social media platforms a picture of an 'RRR' scene and superimposed helmets on the characters of Jr NTR, who is riding a motorcycle with Ram Charan as pillion.

Actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in 'RRR' Instagram

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 7:48 pm

The Odisha state transportation authority has jumped on the epic period action film 'RRR' to raise awareness about the need of wearing a helmet when riding a motorbike.

It posted on social media platforms a picture of an 'RRR' scene and superimposed helmets on the characters of actor Jr NTR, who is riding a motorcycle with actor Ram Charan as pillion.

"Responsible Road Rides #RRR can take you to your destination safely," the State Transport Authority (STA) said in the caption on Wednesday, tweaking the original full form of 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' for the acronym.

"Always wear a helmet whether you are a driver or pillion rider," the STA added.

The post got 5,700 likes and over 1,100 retweets on Twitter, including by the 'RRR' official account.

The Telugu film is a pre-Independence fictional story set in the 1920s, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. It also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameos.

The film released theatrically across the globe last week in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It has grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide so far.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Art & Entertainment RRR RRR Box Office Movies Actor/Actress Transport Corporation Of India Odisha Film Industry Indian Cinema Indian Film Industry India
