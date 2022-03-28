Monday, Mar 28, 2022
RRR Box Office Collection: SS Rajamouli's Directorial Hits Rs 500 Crore Globally

The film is a fictitious tale about two freedom fighters and how their lives intersect. The film stars Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.

Actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in 'RRR' Instagram

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 5:43 pm

Director SS Rajamouli's blockbuster, starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has amassed a staggering box office total of Rs 500 crore globally. When SS Rajamouli unveiled his movie, which would star Ram Charan and Jr NTR, fans knew it would be a box office hit.

The film surpassed all records on its first day, grossing Rs 223 crore globally. And as the film enters its fourth day, the crew can continue to rejoice as the movie continues to break records, earning Rs 500 crore and counting. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

The film grossed a massive Rs 257 crore in its first weekend, earning Rs 74.50 crore (Hindi release).

The film is a fictitious tale about two freedom fighters and how their lives intersect. The film stars Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, and it also has extended appearances by Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran.

Ram Charan celebrated his birthday yesterday and then shared a message with his fans about the nicest birthday present. He had written, "Thank you for the immense love and appreciation for SS Rajamouli Garu's RRR. My warmest thanks to each and everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift."

Jr NTR hosted a grand bash for his co-star that saw the cast of the film not just cutting a cake for a birthday celebration but also celebrating the grand success of their movie. The caption read, "@jrntr hosted a grand birthday bash for @alwaysramcharan last night and it was out of the world. #RRR #RRRMovie"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Due to the pandemic, the film's release was repeatedly postponed. The film was originally scheduled to be released on July 30, then in the first week of January, and eventually on March 25.

