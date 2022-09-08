'Rorschach' Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises A Psychological Treat

Malayalam actor Mammootty will be next seen in 'Rorschach'. The makers of the film released the trailer on the occasion of the actor's 71st birthday. 'Rorschach' is a psychological test used to determine a person's nature, and the film is named after the same. Staying true to its name, the psychological thriller appears to be set against a backdrop of a calm town.

The town, however, disrupts into caution when a strange man arrives. Additionally, the untimely and sudden death due to an accident has hampered the peace of the residents. The strange man seems to have grabbed attention in the town and everyone has something to say about him and his living habits. Why is this man here? Only, Luke Anthony, the man himself can answer that. It is evident that there is a motive behind Luke Anthony, but what is it? Is he playing a good character or a bad one? Well, this all might as well be happening in Luke's head and not the reality. But the trailer maintains a mum on it and so does it on Mammootty's face. There is no shot in the trailer showing us the looks of the actor.

The one time that Mammootty faces the camera, there is a bag on his face. The psychological thriller is directed by Nisam Basheer. He had an impactful debut with 'Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha' in 2019. 'Rorschach' is written by Sameer Abdul and is expected to hit the cinemas later this year.

Mammootty, on the other hand, has three releases scheduled for 2022. Both his previous releases, 'Bheeshma' and 'CBI 5: The Brain' did well at the box office. He also gained critical acclaim for his portrayal in 'Puzhu'. He is currently awaiting the release of 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'.