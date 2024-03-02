Rohan Joshi Shares Lessons In Humility From Mumbai's Celebrity Culture

Rohan said: “In my case, it was as simple as I’m just gonna keep writing comedy. The thing I always keep coming back to is - I will write and write and write and I will get up on the stage and write or I will make a video or I will make a reel. Then there are other important things in life like friends and the people you love and the people that love you. Then you also realise that life is more than amazing as AIB was, as amazing as my life and career is right now.”